SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets instruments designed to secure the placement of surgical implants, has announced together with Adin Dental Implant Systems and its subsidiary, ConfiDent ABC Ltd., the publication of a first pre-clinical article in the peer-reviewed journal: "Clinical Implant Dentistry and Related Research" which is one of the leading journals in dental implantology worldwide. In this in-vitro study, all implants were placed in the correct position as per CT scanner verification, and no breach of the sinus/nasal floor or buccal/palatine bone plates was detected. The study concluded that the DSG technology "provides an easy to use, safe, and sensitive method of detecting breaches, making it simple and safe for oral surgeons with different levels of expertise to use, with promising results."

Stephane Bette, cofounder and CEO of SpineGuard declares: "We are delighted by this first publication in a prestigious journal about the benefits of our technology in the dental implantology application. It confirms the potential of DSG integrated dental products in a fast-growing addressable global market of 8 million procedures annually. We would like to thank our partner Adin ConfiDent ABC for their enthusiasm and diligence, we believe they will create rapidly a tremendous success for DSG Technology in their field of expertise.

"ConfiDent ABC Ltd. is a company established by Adin in order to develop and commercialize the DSG technology in the dental field. The results of the in-vitro study which took place in Nevada, have surpassed our expectations. The publication of 'Novel electrical conductivity device for osteotomy preparation for dental implants placement: A cadaver study', which shows that the product we developed based on the DSG technology, is accurate, safe for use and gives the anticipated effect, is an important milestone for our company. We believe that this innovative product will make a change in the world of dentistry", concludes Erez Cohen, CEO of Adin

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 60,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Adin was founded in 2001 by Eyal Milman and Yechezkel Adin. Adin's Group companies provide a wide set of solutions and services to doctors and laboratories. Adin's Group companies develop, manufacture and sell products and services in the dental field to more than 60 countries around the world. The Adin Group employs over 160 workers in Israel, and a further 100 employees worldwide. The Adin Group strives to be at the forefront of technology, to seek and manufacture innovative technological solutions for the benefit of its customers worldwide, and provide high-quality products and services that allow the treat of any case with unmatched success rates, whilst ensuring the entire assortment of its dental solutions is accessible and affordable to every clinician and every patient anywhere. Among other things, the Adin Group has developed an Intra-Oral Scanner that will lead doctors into the digital world.

