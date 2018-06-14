Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, today announced that six abstracts covering its diabetes portfolio have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 78th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association being held June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring six clinical-stage products and two preclinical products, is enabled by the proprietary BioChaperone technology, designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use.

"We are pleased to feature strong data from our varied set of BioChaperone programs at this year's ADA, the foremost platform to showcase type 1 and type 2 diabetes treatments" commented Dr. Olivier Soula, Deputy General Manager and R&D Director at Adocia. "Our core and most advanced programs, BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo, the focus of the recent strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao, are well represented as are our exciting new programs, specifically BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a potential breakthrough in post-prandial glycemic control

Details of the six accepted abstracts are presented below:

Oral Presentation #305-OR: BioChaperone Glucagon (BCG), a Stable Ready-to-use Liquid Glucagon Formulation, is Well Tolerated and Quickly Restores Euglycemia after Insulin-induced Hypoglycemia

Presenting Author: Dr. Olivier Soula

Session: Preventing and Treating Hypoglycemia

Date and Time: Monday, June 25 at 4:00 PM

Location: W311

Oral Presentation #349-OR: BioChaperone Technology Enables the Development of Pramlintide-Prandial Insulin Combinations

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: Innovations in Insulin Formulation and Delivery

Date and Time: Monday, June 25 at 5:15 PM

Location: W415D (Valencia Ballroom)

Poster #998-P: Pooled Analysis of Clinical Trials Investigating the Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) versus Lispro (LIS) in Subjects with Type 1 (T1D) and Type 2 (T2D) Diabetes

Presenting Author: Dr. Tim Heise

Session: 12-C Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 23 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Hall

Additionally, findings from this study will also be showcased in a moderated poster discussion session entitled "Insulin Marches On" on Sunday June 24, 2018 from 12:00 PM 1:00 PM in the Poster Hall (ePoster Theater A).

Poster #1001-P: Better Postprandial Glucose (PPG) Control with BioChaperone Combo (BC Combo) than with Lispro Mix25 (LMx) or separate Glargine Lispro (G+L) Administration in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM)

Presenting Author: Dr. Tim Heise

Session: 12-C Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday June 23, 2018 11:30 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Hall

Additionally, findings from this study will also be showcased in a moderated poster discussion session entitled "Insulin Marches On" on Sunday June 24, 2018 from 12:00 PM 1:00 PM in the Poster Hall (ePoster Theater A).

Poster #1024-P: BioChaperone (BC222), the New Excipient enabling the Ultra-Rapid BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) Formulation, is Completely Absorbed and Rapidly Excreted after Subcutaneous (s.c.) Injection

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: 12-C Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday June 23, 2018 11:30 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Hall

Poster #1035-P: The Ultra-Rapid Insulin (URI) BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) shows Favorable Pharmacodynamics (PD) and Pharmacokinetics (PK) vs Faster Aspart (FIA) and Insulin Aspart (ASP) in Insulin Pumps (CSII)

Presenting Author: Dr. Bruce Bode

Session: 12-C Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday June 23, 2018 11:30 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Hall

About the ADA Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions offer researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment, and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring six clinical-stage products and two preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry. Adocia also recently expanded its portfolio to develop treatments for obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100), and a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Additionally, Adocia develops two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone Teduglutide) and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and GLP-1 RA (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia and Tonghua Dongbao recently entered a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle-Eastern territories. The licensing included a $50M upfront and up to $85M development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

