Vevey, June 14, 2018





Changes in the Executive Board of Nestlé

Peter Vogt, Head of Group Human Resources and Member of the Group Executive Board, will take a well-deserved retirement at the end of July 2018 after a long and distinguished career of 38 years at Nestlé.

After joining Nestlé in 1980, Peter Vogt embarked on a career rich in international experience. Amongst other roles he was a product specialist in Japan, manager of the Nestlé business in Hong Kong, marketing division manager in Malaysia and Market Head of Nestlé Sri Lanka. In 1996, Peter Vogt took over the leadership of the Swiss frozen food & ice cream business. He was appointed Market Head of the Nestlé Nordic region in 2000. He returned to Asia in 2005 as Market Head in Indonesia and later became Market Head in Malaysia and Singapore. On March 1, 2013, Peter Vogt was appointed Head of Group Human Resources for Nestlé.

During his tenure as Head of Group Human Resources, Peter Vogt strengthened the business focus of the HR function and was instrumental in fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion at Nestlé. Peter Vogt has always been passionate about building talent and teams and served as a role model for many of his colleagues, exemplifying Nestlé's values rooted in respect. The Nestlé Board of Directors sincerely thanks Peter Vogt for his outstanding service over the past 38 years.

The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has appointed Chris Johnson, currently Head of Nestlé Business Excellence and Member of the Group Executive Board, to succeed Peter Vogt as Head of Group Human Resources. Effective August 1, 2018, Chris Johnson will assume his new responsibilities in addition to his current ones, as Head of Group Human Resources & Business Services.

Chris Johnson has his roots at Nestlé. He joined the company as a marketing trainee in the Carnation Company in 1983. After various roles at Nestlé USA and in Japan, Chris Johnson moved to Nestlé Waters in 1995 as Senior Area Manager for the Asia region. In 1998, he was appointed as Market Head of Nestlé Taiwan. From 2000, Chris Johnson led the worldwide development and implementation of IT business solutions. He then became Market Head in Japan in 2007, and was appointed Head of Zone Americas in January 2011. Since October 2014, Chris Johnson has headed Nestlé Business Excellence.

Chris Johnson has a deep understanding of Nestlé, its markets and corporate functions. He is passionate about developing people and teams. The Board of Directors wishes him every success in his new role.

