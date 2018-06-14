The global smartphone envelope tracker IC market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growing adoption of premium range smartphones. The market for premium range smartphones is expanding because of the advent of several characteristics being integrated into them. A strong characteristic defining this market is the uniqueness of the features that a smartphone offers, including eight-core chips in the processor and rapid charging technologies that are becoming a standard on smartphones.

This market research report by Technavio on the global smartphone envelope tracker IC market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing investment in 5G as one of the key emerging trends in the global smartphone envelope tracker IC market:

Global smartphone envelope tracker IC market: Increasing investment in 5G

The growing inclination of cellular network vendors and mobile device manufacturers toward deploying 5G will be one of the most significant market growth drivers. 5G will also allow faster streaming of data and interconnection among different devices, machines, and equipment, thereby fueling the growth of IoT. 5G networks will provide ultra-fast internet connectivity with a low latency, which will facilitate the improved performance of smartphones.

"The integration of envelope tracker ICs will be benefited from the deployment of 5G technologies. Therefore, the future smartphones will need an envelope tracker IC chip to obtain adequate power efficiency and be able to provide 5G functionality, besides providing acceptable battery life for end-users," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.

Global smartphone envelope tracker IC market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smartphone envelope tracker IC market based on price range (premium range, medium range, and low range) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global smartphone envelope tracker IC market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 48%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 15% during 2018-2022.

