Donnerstag, 14.06.2018

21,30 Euro		-0,10
-0,47 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
14.06.2018 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest office portfolio re-orientation strategy proves effective

11.500 m² of new leases have a positive effect of 6% on the office portfolio occupancy rate.

Intervest recently concluded new lease agreements for 11.500 m² of its office portfolio, increasing the office portfolio occupancy rate by 76% to 82% as a result. This increases the total occupancy rate of Intervest's real estate portfolio from 3% to 89%.

The new tenants will be situated primarily at Greenhouse BXL and Greenhouse Mechelen (at Mechelen Campus). The many available facilities at both sites, including a Greenhouse Flex, played a major role in the decision of these tenants to seek accommodations within the Intervest portfolio.

Full press release:
Re-orientation strategy offices (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2199393/852817.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)