Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest office portfolio re-orientation strategy proves effective

11.500 m² of new leases have a positive effect of 6% on the office portfolio occupancy rate.
Intervest recently concluded new lease agreements for 11.500 m² of its office portfolio, increasing the office portfolio occupancy rate by 76% to 82% as a result. This increases the total occupancy rate of Intervest's real estate portfolio from 3% to 89%.
The new tenants will be situated primarily at Greenhouse BXL and Greenhouse Mechelen (at Mechelen Campus). The many available facilities at both sites, including a Greenhouse Flex, played a major role in the decision of these tenants to seek accommodations within the Intervest portfolio.Full press release:
