London's FTSE 100 was up 0.9% to 7,770.48 in afternoon trade on Thursday as investors mulled over better-than-expected UK retail sales figures and news that the ECB will end it quantitative easing programme at the end of the year. Rolls-Royce was the standout gainer after it announced job cuts, as expected. The company said it will axe 4,600 jobs, mainly in the UK, to save £400m a year in the latest round of restructuring under chief executive Warren East. The aero-engine maker will cut support ...

