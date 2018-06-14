Narrowband radio mesh networks company CyanConnode announced a purchase order worth 0.18m from one of its existing partners - an unnamed "industry leader" in energy management solutions - for a smart metering deployment for a European utility on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the purchase order, which was part of a larger anticipated order expected to be in excess of 0.8m, was for the supply of CyanConnode's narrowband RF mesh communication modules, which would be integrated with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...