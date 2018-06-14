Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 7, 2018 to June 13, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 07.06.2018 56,375 53.2344 3,001,089 XPAR 07.06.2018 14,998 53.2316 798,368 CHIX 07.06.2018 9,992 53.2194 531,768 TRQX 07.06.2018 9,991 53.2188 531,709 BATE 08.06.2018 158,608 53.1996 8,437,882 XPAR 08.06.2018 50,378 53.1808 2,679,142 CHIX 08.06.2018 9,959 53.2682 530,498 TRQX 08.06.2018 22,870 53.1911 1,216,480 BATE 11.06.2018 573,868 52.6766 30,229,415 XPAR 11.06.2018 160,140 52.6778 8,435,823 CHIX 11.06.2018 82,351 52.6820 4,338,415 TRQX 11.06.2018 179,950 52.6818 9,480,090 BATE 12.06.2018 532,793 52.5358 27,990,706 XPAR 12.06.2018 160,944 52.5667 8,460,295 CHIX 12.06.2018 83,524 52.5554 4,389,637 TRQX 12.06.2018 201,406 52.5550 10,584,892 BATE 13.06.2018 448,753 52.0466 23,356,068 XPAR 13.06.2018 152,457 52.0501 7,935,402 CHIX 13.06.2018 76,092 52.0553 3,960,992 TRQX 13.06.2018 207,733 52.0481 10,812,108 BATE Total 3,193,182 52.5184 167,700,781

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

