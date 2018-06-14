Citing the need for ancillary grid services, due to increasing amounts of variable renewable energy assets being installed in the U.K., the two comapnies are stressing the stability this project will bring to the country's grid.UK Power Reserve is partnering with Fluence to deliver the first 60 MW phase of a 120 MW battery storage portfolio. The portfolio was secured through the capacity market auctions in 2016 at a price of £22.50 per kW/h (US$30), Catherine Hunter, spokeswoman for Fluence told pv magazine. Whether the remainder of the 120 MW is going to be delivered by Fluence is yet unlear. ...

