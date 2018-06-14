Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Jun-2018 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Gary Elden & Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification This is a non-discretionary share purchase under the Share Incentive Plan. a) Position/status CEO & CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary shares of 1p the financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares under the Dividend transaction Reinvestment Plan for the SIP Purchase of Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan on shares held in the Director's own name c) Price(s) and Names Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Gary Elden 335.0 200 Shares purchased under Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the SIP Alex Smith 335.0 254 Purchase of Gary Elden 339.5 54 Partnership and Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan Alex Smith 339.5 56 ("SIP") Purchase of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan on Ordinary Shares Gary Elden 335.0 119 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the Dividend's 08/06/2018 transaction Purchase under SIP 12/06/2018 14/06/2018 Date issuer informed of transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5653 EQS News ID: 695605 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 14, 2018