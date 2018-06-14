Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 14 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 29,372 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.2500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.2941

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,325,295 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,325,295 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3271 26.30 16:28:45 London Stock Exchange 2923 26.35 16:22:44 London Stock Exchange 2296 26.35 16:17:51 London Stock Exchange 451 26.35 16:17:51 London Stock Exchange 1589 26.30 16:11:16 London Stock Exchange 1394 26.30 16:11:07 London Stock Exchange 2907 26.30 16:00:44 London Stock Exchange 2702 26.30 15:31:07 London Stock Exchange 3244 26.25 15:29:56 London Stock Exchange 177 26.25 11:37:03 London Stock Exchange 549 26.25 11:37:03 London Stock Exchange 128 26.25 11:37:03 London Stock Exchange 1400 26.25 11:37:03 London Stock Exchange 617 26.25 11:37:03 London Stock Exchange 1417 26.25 11:04:42 London Stock Exchange 1593 26.25 11:04:42 London Stock Exchange 2714 26.30 10:04:26 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-