sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,30 Euro		-0,002
-0,50 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.06.2018 | 18:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):29,372
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.3500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.2500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.2941

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,325,295 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,325,295 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
327126.3016:28:45London Stock Exchange
292326.3516:22:44London Stock Exchange
229626.3516:17:51London Stock Exchange
45126.3516:17:51London Stock Exchange
158926.3016:11:16London Stock Exchange
139426.3016:11:07London Stock Exchange
290726.3016:00:44London Stock Exchange
270226.3015:31:07London Stock Exchange
324426.2515:29:56London Stock Exchange
17726.2511:37:03London Stock Exchange
54926.2511:37:03London Stock Exchange
12826.2511:37:03London Stock Exchange
140026.2511:37:03London Stock Exchange
61726.2511:37:03London Stock Exchange
141726.2511:04:42London Stock Exchange
159326.2511:04:42London Stock Exchange
271426.3010:04:26London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire