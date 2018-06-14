Property investment firm Wynnstay Properties on Thursday revealed a drop in profits, despite an increase in property income due to new acquisitions in its financial year ended 25 March. The AIM-traded company saw its pretax profit drop by 6% to £3m compared to the previous year due to a smaller movement in the fair value of investment properties at £1.6m from £2.2m. Conversely, Wynnstay's property income rose by 7.6% to £2.2m, with contributing factors being rent increases at an office ...

