BNP Paribas Securities Corp.: BNP Paribas Announces Senior Staff Appointments in the USA and the Americas

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As BNP Paribas continues to evolve its platform in the region and build on the significant growth to date, as well as reinforce its commitment to clients, it is pleased to announce the appointments of several executive members:

Jean-Yves Fillion: CEO of BNP Paribas USA and CEO of CIB Americas becomes Chairman of CIB Americas and continues to serve as CEO of BNP Paribas USA, BNP Paribas' intermediate holding company that oversees the bank's wholesale and retail activities including Bank of the West and First Hawaiian. In these two roles, Mr. Fillion is responsible for the bank's regional corporate strategy and will sponsor the bank's relationships with the region's most important clients and external stakeholders. Mr. Fillion has been with BNP Paribas for 33 years, 26 of which he has spent in the United States between Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Bob Hawley: Deputy CEO CIB Americas becomes CEO of CIB Americas. Reporting to Jean-Yves Fillion regionally and to Yann Gérardin, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, globally, Mr. Hawley will continue to serve as Head of the Institutional Platform Americas (which includes Global Markets, Securities Services, and Financial Institutions Client Coverage) and Head of Global Markets Americas. Mr. Hawley will also be responsible for the Brazilian CIB platform. He has been with BNP Paribas since 1997 in increasing roles within CIB in Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and New York.

Pierre Veyres: is appointed Deputy Head of CIB Americas and Head of the Corporate Platform Americas, (which includes Corporate Coverage, Financing Solutions, Credit and Portfolio Management, and Advisory). Reporting to Bob Hawley, Mr. Veyres will be responsible for leading the Group's strategy to grow the corporate franchise and will be a member of the CIB Americas Executive Committee. He will oversee the CIB platforms in Hispanic LATAM and Canada. Mr. Veyres joins the Americas team from APAC, where he has served as the CEO of the BNP Paribas Singapore branch as well as the Head of Territory for Singapore and Head of CIB Southeast Asia since October 2013.

Philippe Ricard: appointed COO CIB Americas. Mr. Ricard, who's been in the region since 2017, is replacing Bruno d'Illiers, who is moving to a new role with the Bank in Paris. In his capacity as COO, CIB Americas, Mr. Ricard will report to Bob Hawley. Mr. Ricard will continue to serve as COO of BNP Paribas USA for which he reports to Mr. Fillion. Since joining the Group in 1989, Mr. Ricard has held a wide range of leadership positions across BNP Paribas' key regions and businesses, most recently as Global Head of Asset and Fund Services within BNP Paribas Securities Services.

Sonja Volpe: Country Head of Canada. Ms. Volpe brings over 17 years of experience covering Canadian financial institutions and public sector clients. She first joined BNP Paribas in 2015 as Head of Financial Institutions Coverage in Canada and has been instrumental in developing the bank's institutional client franchise in the region. She will continue to drive the bank's business growth as well as further develop Canada as an operational platform in the region. With over 800 employees in offices in Montreal and Toronto, Canada plays an important role in the Americas.

Thalès Gabay: appointed Head of ALM Treasury CIB Americas. Mr. Gabay is replacing Jonathan Light who is retiring. Mr. Gabay most recently served as Head of ALMT for APAC, following a successful tenure as Head of ALMT for the Latin America region.

Amanda Rajkumar: appointed Head of Human Resources for BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas. Ms. Rajkumar brings with her over 25 years' experience in Human Resources within the investment banking arena. She joined BNP Paribas in May 2009 as Head of HR for BNP Paribas Securities Services in the UK, and most recently, she was responsible for Global Markets and Financial Institutions Coverage Human Resources in London and previous to that headed Global Fixed Income Human Resources for 5 years.

Emmanuelle Bury: appointed Chief Conduct and Control Officer (CCCO) for BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas. Ms. Bury comes from BNP Paribas Paris where she was the Global COO for the ALM Treasury Group. She will be joining the CIB Americas Executive Committee and will ensure that all Conduct & Control matters are well incorporated into the governance and working principles of all business lines.

All appointments are effective in June except: Sonja Volpe, effective July 1; Philippe Ricard, effective August 1; and Pierre Veyres, effective September 1.

Yann Gérardin, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: "BNP Paribas has experienced solid growth over the past few years, and now, backed by the Bank's commitment to invest substantial capital and resources in our Americas platform we are poised to elevate our business to the next level. A key factor in our success remains our continued focus on our clients: supporting their needs globally and providing them with strategic guidance. To support this mission we are investing in our leadership, which includes these appointments."

Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA & Chairman of CIB Americas, said of the appointments: "BNP Paribas is at a pivotal moment for the Americas platform. As the competitive landscape evolves, our business is well-positioned to continue our strong progress toward becoming one of the top European banks in the region. We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us in both our wholesale and retail businesses as a unified region with a global offering that differentiates the bank in the marketplace. I am excited for what the bank will achieve in the years ahead."

PRESS CONTACTS

Ilias Catsaros

+1 917 254 6365

ilias.catsaros@us.bnpparibas.com (mailto:ilias.catsaros@us.bnpparibas.com)

Mylene Benmoussa

+1 646 322 5221

mylene.benmoussa@us.bnpparibas.com (mailto:mylene.benmoussa@us.bnpparibas.com%0d)

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs over 16,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank (together BancWest, part of Retail Banking & Services) serve nearly 2.5 million individuals and businesses through a network of more than 650 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas' Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management (part of Retail Banking & Services) as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships. www.usa.bnpparibas (http://usa.bnpparibas/en/).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 73 countries, with more than 196,000 employees, including more than 149,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BNP Paribas Securities Corp. via Globenewswire

