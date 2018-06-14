FlipNpik Launch World's First Collaborative Commercial Social Media Platform

MONTREAL, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FlipNpik, the world's first collaborative commercial social media platform has launched its App that will enable small businesses and communities to compete on a level playing field with multi-million-pound companies with infinite budgets.

Built on Blockchain technology, FlipNpik's App will benefit consumers, merchants and local communities via its unique Ecosystem that will assist businesses in marketing and provide a global platform to promote their goods and services.

More importantly, it will enable independent and SMEs to compete with larger rivals by increasing visibility and driving new business.

Research shows millennials post several pictures a day on platforms such as Instagram with no tangible reward - the FlipNpik App will enable them to receive rewards for helping promote their favourite local hidden gem.

By liking or sharing and increasing the businesses visibility, FlipNpik tokens can be collected and used towards gifts or services.

FlipNpik will create mutually beneficial partnerships to create and share value created between collaborators and the local community

Said FlipNpik CEO, Henri Harland: "We are offering a concrete and viable alternative for consumers and merchants to boost local consumption around the world. It is the first commercial social media, customised to meet the needs of merchants and consumers."

"By helping local businesses flourish, we, in turn, help boost the economy of the community and ensure the world does not become a series of characterless business parks run by global chains."

"Businesses will be able to broadcast informative and entertaining content on FlipNpik to increase their visibility across social networks and attract a new, interested target market."

"They will also be able to establish direct contact with the customers and turn new prospects into customers, increasing turnover."

The private sale section of the FlipNpik ICO is already underway and will continue throughout 2018.

For more information, visit the FlipNpik ICO page:https://flipnpik.io/

The App is now live and downloadable on IOS and Android for merchants and consumers in key locations (London, Paris, Dublin and Montreal).

Watch how the FlipNpik App works here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=10&v=XXSfoSdodKs