Ternion Exchange Granted European Trading Licence

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ternion now the second regulated exchange in the world, after NASDAQ

The Ternion Exchange - a revolutionary platform by Ternion - today announces it has been granted a European cryptocurrency trading license by the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

This renders Ternion the second regulated exchange in the world, after NASDAQ. This milestone is a clear example of Ternion's commitment and capability in providing a safe, secure and reliable solution for its customers.

The licence positions Ternion as a top market player and paves the way for retail and institutional clients to safely engage with Ternion. This is a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency exchanges and for Ternion, whose aim has been to define and lead the cryptocurrency market into the future.

Rudolfs Medvedevs, Founder and CEO of Ternion, explains that, "Ternion receiving this licence signifies the first step for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in becoming a much more highly valued product.

"Not only this can remove cryptocurrency volatility risk triggered by unregulated exchanges, it will also make the trading experience much safer for the user and the businesses that will be participating in this process.

"The market of cryptocurrencies is considerably volatile and applying something constant, like legal regulations, to something ever changing, like cryptocurrencies, transforms the future into something more reliable, more secure, but still surprising and innovative at the same time."

"Our messaging has been throughout consistently clear: we do not want to disrupt the future, we want to create it," added Medvedevs.

Ternion will also soon launch its Pre-ICO and will continue its mission in breaking the ceiling and setting an example for others in the industry how a transparent and regulated exchange can improve cryptocurrency trading. The Ternion ICO is the first ICO to release a demo version of the exchange for users to experience trading similar in kind to the one in the final product before the Pre-ICO stage.

Ternion is committed to building a strong and stable community and platform with the help and guidance of its experienced team members and advisors. So, to the question: "what is next?" The answer is the future of cryptocurrency, as you have never imagined it before.

For more information on Ternion and its ICO, or to experience the demo version, please visit: https://ternion.io/