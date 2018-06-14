Report States That Clarabridge Offers A Highly Differentiated Emotion, Effort And Intent Analysis

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. June 2018 report, The Forrester Wave: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018.

According to Forrester, Clarabridge's solution demonstrated "the highest accuracy on an untrained demo data set among the solutions we evaluated." The report also stated that Clarabridge offers "a highly differentiated emotion, effort, and intent analysis, while most of its competitors still mainly offer sentiment analysis," In addition, Forrester states that "a majority of reference customers attest that Clarabridge's product and professional services 'exceed' or 'significantly exceed' their expectations."

Forrester's AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms Q2 2018 report evaluated the eight most significant AI-powered Text Analytics vendors based on 22 criteria covering current offering, strategy and market presence. Clarabridge received the highest score in the current offering category

Earlier this year, Clarabridge announced enhancements to its platform including the Clarabridge Effort Score, which enables brands to measure and track the level of effort their customers are experiencing at every touchpoint. Additionally, Clarabridge expanded its machine learning-powered customer intent detection capabilities to include automatic identification of promoters and detractors, enabling companies to identify a total of 17 different sentence types.

"We are proud to be recognized for our text analytics capabilities in Forrester's Wave Report," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "We have invested more than 10 years building the most advanced AI-powered customer experience analytics solution, and we believe being named a Leader in this report affirms Clarabridge's status as the gold standard in AI-powered text analytics for our industry. Clarabridge is committed to innovation and to helping the world's leading businesses gain actionable insights from every customer interaction. There is nothing more humbling and motivating to us than to hear our customers express that our software and services continue to exceed their expectations."

The full report is available for download here, compliments of Clarabridge.

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614006095/en/

Contacts:

LaunchSquad for Clarabridge

Chloe Guillemot, 212-564-3665

Clarabridge@launchsquad.com