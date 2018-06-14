Simon Embley, chairman of the UK's second-largest estate agent chain LSL Property Services, purchased 675,924 ordinary shares in the firm on Thursday, increasing his total shareholding in the firm to 6.77m ordinary shares, or 6.51% of its issued share capital. Embley, who previously served as LSL's chairman from 2004 before switching to his current role in 2015, acquired the shares at an average cost of 255.16p each, a total of £1.72m. LSL Property Services announced its preliminary results for ...

