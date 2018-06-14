Outfit7 Celebrates 8 Billion Downloads of Its Mobile Games With the Launch of 'Talking Tom Jetski 2'

Jet. Set. Go! Outfit7 Releases a New Game for the Summer Sea-son

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 Limited, the multinational entertainment giant behind "Talking Tom and Friends," celebrates 8 billion downloads of its mobile games, solidifying its place as one of the most downloaded app franchises in the world. Coinciding with the milestone, the company is releasing what is anticipated to be its next big splash, "Talking Tom Jetski 2."

"What better way to celebrate 8 billion downloads than with an upgraded version of the original 'Talking Tom Jetski' game?" says Jure Prek, CEO of Outfit7. "'Talking Tom Jetski 2' took everything gamers love about the original version of the game and added in a ton of new features and abilities to make the user experience even more engaging. You get a perfect balance of friendly competition and rich gameplay all rolled into one epic summer package."

Just in time for summer, "Talking Tom Jetski 2" allows gamers to be whisked away on an instant vacation as they race jet skis across various beach worlds, collecting treasures and building their characters' skill sets as they go. Gamers can play as their favorite "Talking Tom and Friends" characters, select from a variety of funky jet skis to ride, learn exciting jet ski tricks, and even build their own beach house.

With literally billions of fans in waiting, Outfit7's "Talking Tom Jetski 2" is destined to make waves as the next best game for summer fun. To start playing now, download "Talking Tom Jetski 2" at https://go.onelink.me/Wd8f/7b3e1cad.

You can view the game's trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dWcaaNwuQY.

About Outfit7

Outfit7 Limited is one of the world's fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies. The company is best known for its flagship franchise, "Talking Tom and Friends," which became an overnight global sensation when it launched in 2010. In the years since, Outfit7 has expanded its portfolio to include a suite of award-winning games, 3D CGI animated series, digital video content, chart-topping music videos, and a licensing program in order to meet the amazing demand of its fans. In fact, Outfit7's apps have now been downloaded over 8 billion times in total and a whopping 350 million fans play with them every month. It's game on, world. For more information, please visit https://outfit7.com.

