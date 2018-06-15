- adidas Originals celebrates the launch of P.O.D. System

- The new silhouette was launched in London with Pharrell Williamsand a group of global creators -

- Performances by Migos, Suspect and Benji B rounded off the day of intimate events that brought together the global sneaker community -

LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas Originals launched its newest silhouette, P.O.D. System on June 13th, with a series of intimate events bringing together the global sneaker community. Celebrating open source collaboration and creativity, the P.O.D. System takes inspiration from adidas' iconic 90s 'Point of Deflection System' technology. Engineered with a podular sole unit, the silhouette features a new tooling built for the purpose of creating natural motion, flexibility and comfort. Drawing from the past in order to reimagine the future, the P.O.D. System represents a new standard in footwear.

To celebrate the launch, a group of global creators including Victor Ma, Cali Thornhill DeWitt, DJ Clark Kent and more, were invited to spend the day at the P.O.D.S. Maker Lab in London's Shoreditch neighbourhood. Led by the Brooklyn Farm and the adidas Originals design team, guests were given the opportunity to experience the adidas Originals design process first hand. Guided by Senior Vice President of Design Nic Galway, Head of Product Morgan Boeri, and Design Director Remy Eyraud, the guests took inspiration from the industrial setting in order to create unique interpretations of the P.O.D. System.

Attendees were encouraged to mix and match P.O.D.S. components with classic Originals elements. Utilizing various machinery onsite - from laser etching and heat press, to a custom chainstitcher that added a handcrafted touch, the guests were immersed in the full footwear experience. adidas Originals designers, customisers, and local makers and students supported our creatives throughout the workshop and assisted them in crafting a one-of-a-kind shoe, which was theirs to keep.

Throughout the day, adidas Originals creator Pharrell Williams joined participants in the Maker Lab, offering direction and inspiration. Transitioning from day to night, live performances by Migos, with a special guest set with Pharrell Williams, Suspect OTB and DJ Benji B, served as a celebration of the adidas Originals creative spirit - championing art, music, style, and culture through design and collaboration.

The P.O.D. System will be available globally on June 16th at adidas Originals locations and at adidas.com.

