Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) ("Canntab" or the "Company") announces that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Jeffrey Renwick, Chief Executive Officer of Canntab, stated, "I would like to thank Sheldon for his valuable contributions to the Company and, on behalf of the Board, I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics Limited is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham Ontario, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed in-house technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. Simply put, Canntab's mission is to put the "Medical" into medicinal cannabis!

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Richard Goldstein, CFO

Office: 416 957-6303

info@canntab.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.