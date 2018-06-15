ERS Genomics announced today that the Japanese Patent Office has granted Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, ERS Genomics' co-founder, together with the University of California and University of Vienna, its first Japanese patent with broad claims covering the single-guide format of CRISPR/Cas9 technology and uses for gene editing. The claims include compositions and uses in cellular and non-cellular settings, including bacteria, plants, animals, and human cells.

"We are pleased to see the continued recognition of Dr. Charpentier and her colleagues' contribution to this revolutionary technology," commented Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS. "This is a significant milestone in the regional granting of the CRISPR/Cas9 patents and combined with our issued patents in China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore provides substantial access in the Asia-Pacific region. ERS is already working closely with Japan-based Summit Pharmaceuticals International to help companies there that want to apply CRISPR/Cas9 technology in their research and commercialization efforts."

ERS Genomics was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology: www.ersgenomics.com.

