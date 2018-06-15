Skygold Financial Group Announces Next CPA CPE Training

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2018 / Skygold Financial Group, based in Sunnyvale, CA, has announced the date, time and location of their next CPA Continuing Professional Education (CPE) training that will be offered by Andrej Kandus, Skygold's founder. Kandus says: "We are ready to engage with CPA's in the community about a broad spectrum of concepts and solutions. As part of our ongoing effort to add value to other financial professionals, we are offering continuing professional education for CPAs and are very excited about our upcoming courses."

The training will take place on July 25, 2018 from 12 noon until 2 pm PDT at the Slovenian Hall, 2101 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94107. The topic will be on Qualified Distribution Planning, and lunch will be provided, RSVP is required. Call 650-308-9399 to register or for additional details about the course content.

Kandus is already planning his next CPE training as well. He has determined that the topic will be on Premium Finance. The date, time, and location for this training is yet to be confirmed, however.

During the CPE training series, CPAs will be able to learn more about atypical methods of asset protection. Specifically, it will go above and beyond protecting clients from potential negligence lawsuits. While these are issues of importance, there are other elements people with money must also be protected from.

Qualified distribution planning must be an integral part of anyone's asset protection plan. Since many CPAs focus specifically on providing services to high net worth individuals and ensuring that their assets are properly protected, it is vital that they gain a greater understanding of qualified distribution planning. Andrej Kandus says: "If you had money in the stock market over the last 10+ years, chances are that it went backward 46% from 2000 to 2002 and 59% from 2007 to March of 2009. That is significant. Our firm specializes in using wealth-building tools that mitigate or eliminate market risk and allow your money to grow tax free and be removed tax free when you are ready for retirement." For more information on Skygold Financial Group, visit the company's website at https://www.skygoldfinancial.com.

Contact Skygold Financial Group:

Andrej Kandus

650-308-9399

skygold.services@gmail.com

710 Lakeway Drive Suite 275 Sunnyvale, CA 94085

SOURCE: Skygold Financial Group