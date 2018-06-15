Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG.H) ("Aftermath" or the "Company") reports that further to its News Release disseminated on December 15, 2017, a total of 7,132,005 common shares of the Company were issued, at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share, to settle debts of $713,200.50 to certain creditors of the Company, including certain of its directors and officers.

All securities issued were subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

As certain insiders participated in the Debt Settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and have determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.

