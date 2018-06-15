NEWS RELEASE

Zug, 15. Juni 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) hat die Einladung für die 21. ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 12. Juli 2018 in Zug und den Geschäftsbericht für das Finanzjahr 2017/2018 auf ihrer Website aufgeschaltet. Die registrierten Aktionäre erhalten die Einladung in den nächsten Tagen auf dem Postweg.

Der Verwaltungsrat der Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) schlägt der Generalversammlung unter Traktandum 5 eine Ausschüttung von CHF 2.00 pro Namenaktie aus den Kapitaleinlagereserven vor. Vorbehaltlich des entsprechenden Beschlusses der Generalversammlung am 12. Juli 2018 folgt die Auszahlung dem folgenden Zeitplan: das Ex-Datum der Auszahlung ist der 13. Juli 2018, das Record-Datum der 16. Juli 2018 und das Auszahlungsdatum der 17. Juli 2018.

Der geprüfte Net Asset Value (NAV) pro Aktie per 31. März 2018 beträgt EUR 77.79 (CHF 91.39); PEH verzeichnet für das Geschäftsjahr einen Gewinn von EUR 2,4 Mio.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) bietet Investoren die Möglichkeit, sich einfach und steuerlich optimal an einem breit gefächerten und professionell geführten Private-Equity-Portfolio zu beteiligen.

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch (mailto:anna.knaub@peh.ch), Telefon +41 41 726 79 80 oder http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch/) .

Grundlagen der Net Asset Value Berechnung und Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,614,954 as of March 31, 2018. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe. The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets. Please note that the financial data in this newsletter is unaudited. The accuracy of the information cannot be guaranteed and no liability shall be accepted in this respect. This newsletter is for information only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell PEH-shares.

Geschäftsbericht PEH 2017/18 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2199410/852827.pdf)

