The Combined General Meeting of Korian's (Paris:KORI) shareholders was held on 14 June 2018 and chaired by Christian Chautard.

Commenting on the 2017 financial year and the Group's outlook, Mr Chautard pointed out that Korian is more than ever in the position of the European leader in care and support services for seniors, a sector that will experience sustained growth over the next twenty years.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors expressed his confidence in the involvement of the Group's teams to implement the Korian 2020 strategic roadmap.

In addition to the Korian 2020 plan, the Group will continue to look at growth opportunities, which are consistent with its strategy and contribute to value creation, in order to strengthen its European leadership.

Regarding this strategy, Sophie Boissard, the Chief Executive Officer, explained how the Group is implementing its policy of enhancing and diversifying its offer beyond its strong positions in long-term care nursing homes, and paid tribute to the commitment of the teams to better meet the diversity of needs in the field of care for the elderly and dependent seniors.

The General Meeting approved the 2017 financial statements and decided to distribute a dividend of €0.60 per share, with an option to receive the dividend in new shares of the company. The script option is available between 21 June and 6 July 2018, inclusive, and shareholders who exercise this option will be issued new shares at a price of 26.90 each. The cash dividend will be distributed, and the new shares will be issued, on 16 July 2018.

The General Meeting approved the principles and criteria for determining, distributing and awarding the components of compensation of executive corporate officers for 2018 (ex-ante say on pay), as well as the components of compensation paid or awarded to executive corporate officers for 2017 (ex-post say on pay

The shareholders also renewed the terms of office of three directors, Prévoyance Dialogue Crédit Agricole ("Predica"), Malakoff Médéric Assurances and Catherine Soubie, for a three-year period.

In addition, the shareholders approved the various financial delegations of authority and authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.

The detailed results of the votes (and the presentations made to the shareholders) will be available in the next few days on the Group's website at www.korian.com.

Next event: 24 July 2018 after the close of trading

2nd quarter 2018 revenue

