Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15.06.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2018

PR Newswire

London, June 14

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1TotalOil & GasFrance 3.5
2ENIOil & GasItaly 3.4
3Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.4
4Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.2
5PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.2
6BayerHealth CareGermany 3.1
7TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.1
8NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.9
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
10RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.8
11NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.8
12GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.7
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.7
14ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.7
15Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.6
16OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.6
17LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.6
18BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.6
19Danske BankFinancialsDenmark 2.5
20Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 2.5
21GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.5
22Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.4
23Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.4
24BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
25SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.4
26E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.4
27Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.4
28DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
29AirbusIndustrialsFrance 2.3
30MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.3
31AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.2
32IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.2
33CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.1
34BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.1
35OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.1
36Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.1
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland 2.0
38MediobancaFinancialsItaly 1.8
39DIAConsumer ServicesSpain 1.4
Total equity investments99.6
Cash and other net assets0.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018% of Net Assets
Germany17.4
France17.2
Netherlands11.9
Switzerland10.8
Spain7.1
Ireland5.5
Italy5.2
Denmark5.2
Finland4.9
Sweden4.9
Norway4.8
Belgium2.6
Poland2.1
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018% of Net Assets
Financials21.1
Industrials19.8
Health Care16.9
Oil & Gas12.6
Consumer Services11.1
Consumer Goods7.6
Telecommunications5.2
Technology2.9
Utilities2.4
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

As at 31 May 2018, the net assets of the Company were £424,638,000.

15 June 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


