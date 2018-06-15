The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Total Oil & Gas France 3.5 2 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.4 3 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.4 4 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.2 5 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.2 6 Bayer Health Care Germany 3.1 7 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 8 Nokia Technology Finland 2.9 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 10 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.8 11 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.8 12 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.7 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.7 14 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.7 15 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.6 16 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.6 17 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.6 18 BBVA Financials Spain 2.6 19 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.5 20 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.5 21 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.5 22 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.4 23 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.4 24 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.4 25 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 26 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.4 27 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.4 28 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 29 Airbus Industrials France 2.3 30 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.3 31 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.2 32 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.2 33 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.1 34 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.1 35 Orange Telecommunications France 2.1 36 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.1 37 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.0 38 Mediobanca Financials Italy 1.8 39 DIA Consumer Services Spain 1.4 Total equity investments 99.6 Cash and other net assets 0.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018 % of Net Assets Germany 17.4 France 17.2 Netherlands 11.9 Switzerland 10.8 Spain 7.1 Ireland 5.5 Italy 5.2 Denmark 5.2 Finland 4.9 Sweden 4.9 Norway 4.8 Belgium 2.6 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 21.1 Industrials 19.8 Health Care 16.9 Oil & Gas 12.6 Consumer Services 11.1 Consumer Goods 7.6 Telecommunications 5.2 Technology 2.9 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net assets 0.4 100.0

As at 31 May 2018, the net assets of the Company were £424,638,000.

15 June 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP