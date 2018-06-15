sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,335  Euro		+0,275
+3,04 %
WKN: 873608 ISIN: FR0000054900 Ticker-Symbol: FSE 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TF1 SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TF1 SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,25
9,265
10:11
9,25
9,265
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA18,12+0,55 %
TF1 SA9,335+3,04 %