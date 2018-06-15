Regulatory News:

This alliance between France's top three broadcasters reflects their ongoing commitment to keep pace with changes in French viewing habits.

Through SALTO, France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups intend to provide an ambitious response to what the viewing public now expects, delivering a high-quality, innovative and easy-to-use service. The platform will offer an unparalleled choice of programmes: information (News bulletins, magazines, special events), sports, entertainment, French fictions, US series, documentaries and cinema.

SALTO will also play an active role in showcasing content from the French and European creative industries.

This new platform will not only carry a wide variety of the best TV programmes (live and catch-up), but will also offer exclusive content. Users will enjoy maximum flexibility with no commitment. The platform intends from the outset to welcome shows from other broadcasters.

SALTO will offer a range of subscription packages to meet the varying needs of its users. SALTO will give access to exclusive premières and add-on services, and will fit seamlessly alongside of the existing free platforms MYTF1, 6Play and France.tv.

A stand-alone company, owned in equal shares by the three Groups, will be set up to operate the platform, once clearance has been obtained from the competent authorities.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci (France Télévisions CEO), Gilles Pélisson(TF1 group CEO) and Nicolas de Tavernost (M6 group CEO) expressed their great satisfaction as such an ambitious digital step change for French broadcasting is becoming a reality.

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, Chairwoman and CEO of France Televisions:"I am delighted by the launch of this joint platform, which is a major development for the future of the French broadcasting industry. SALTO will be able to respond to the challenge of global platforms by offering a high-quality service to all our audiences and showcasing the best of the French and European creative industries.

Gilles Pélisson, Chairman and CEO of the TF1 group: "For the TF1 Group, this project is in line with our stated commitment to openness and strategic co-operation with key industry players, both in France and in Europe. In the years ahead, it will give us the weapons we need to meet the challenges we face while meeting viewer expectations ever more effectively

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman and CEO of M6 group: "As a group that has been profoundly committed to adapting to changes in digital technologies and viewing habits for many years, M6 is delighted that the top three French Television groups are joining forces to reflect and even accelerate changes in the TV industry, so that they can deliver what their audiences want

About the France Télévisions group

France Télévisions, France's leading broadcasting group in 2017, brings together:

- the france.tv video platform, and a full range of special-interest digital offers (news, kids, sport, culture, education);

- 5 nationwide TV channels: France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France Ô;

- France info, a "total media" rolling news service available across all devices;

- 24 regional channels in mainland France (France 3);

- 9 "total media" TV/radio/web channels serving French overseas territories (les 1ère).

With an average audience share of 28.3% and 1.3 billion video views across its platforms in 2017, France Télévisions is a dominant player in the French broadcasting landscape.

More than 9 of out 10 French people watch France Télévisions every month, across all screens.

About the M6 group

Formed in 1987 around the M6 TV channel, M6 is a powerful plurimedia group offering a broad range of programmes, products and services. These range from television (8 channels including M6, France's no.2 commercial channel) and radio (3 stations including French no.1 RTL) to production and content buying, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music and live shows. The M6 group has built on its strong brands and content to gradually extend its sphere of operations, through targeted diversifications and innovative offers such as the 6play digital platform, launched in 2013 (21 million registered subscribers, over a billion video views in 2017). The objective: develop a complementary portfolio of brands that address the needs of different audiences and the new ways they consume content.

Find out more at: groupem6.fr

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is the leading private-sector unencrypted television broadcaster in France, with five unencrypted channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI) plus the pay-TV theme channels TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaïaTV and Serieclub (the last of which is 50% owned).

The Group is adding a high-powered digital dimension to its programmes via MYTF1, and through video-on-demand offers via MYTF1VOD and TFOU MAX.

The TF1 group has a presence in the production and distribution of content, and has acquired Newen primarily to accelerate the international expansion of production and distribution.

In April 2018, the TF1 group reinforced its digital presence with the acquisition of the aufeminin group.

The TF1 group has created a large range of businesses in key entertainment and leisure fields with TF1 Entertainment (board games, music and live show production, licences and publishing); the film industry with TF1 Films Production and TF1 Studio; and home shopping with Téléshopping.

Find out more at: groupe-TF1.fr/uk

