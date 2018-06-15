June 15, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Kojamo Plc shares (short name: KOJAMO) commenced today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Kojamo is a large cap company within the Financials sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on June 19, 2018. Kojamo is the 38th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018. Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in rental housing business. Kojamo's mission is to create better urban housing. The company operates in Finland's most significant growth centres and its Lumo brand? provides rental housing and new services for urban housing. Kojamo actively develops the value and number of its investment properties by developing new properties and its existing property portfolio. At the end of March 2018, the fair value of investment properties was EUR 4.9 billion and the number of apartments nearly 36,000. Kojamo wants to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for the customers. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/ "Listing on Nasdaq Helsinki is a significant step for Kojamo. We are thankful for the trust of Finnish and international investors and personnel as well as for the participation in our initial public offering. Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company in terms of the fair value of the investment properties. According to our strategy, we have focused on offering commercial Lumo rental apartments in urbanising Finland. Our investments totalling EUR 1.5 billion during the last four years have created thousands of new apartments in growth centres. The listing provides us with stronger possibilities to grow and develop according to our strategy and create shareholder value. I welcome all new shareholders to create better urban housing with us," says Jani Nieminen, CEO of Kojamo. "We congratulate Kojamo on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is truly an honor for us to have a large cap company representing well-known brands in Finland to join our markets, and we look forward to supporting Kojamo with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings." "We welcome Kojamo to the Nasdaq Helsinki main market, where it will make a compelling addition to our Financials sector", said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Kojamo's listing represents the biggest floation based on raised capital and market cap on Nasdaq Nordic markets this year so far. We congratulate Kojamo on its successful listing and look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. 