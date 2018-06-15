Solteq Becomes the Leading LS Retail Supplier in the Nordics - Acquires LS Retail and Dynamics NAV Competencies in Denmark

HELSINKI, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finland-based IT and software house Solteq has acquired certain LS Retail and Dynamics NAV competencies and clientele from ProInfo A/S. The acquisition accelerates growth in the Danish market and in the Nordics.

Solteq's capacity is strengthening especially within LS Retail and Microsoft Dynamics NAV software solutions for the Retail and Hospitality industries. Now the company has over 100 professionals working full-time with these solutions. After the transfer Solteq has become the leading LS Retail supplier in the Nordics.

In digital transformation, retail and hospitality companies must serve their customers better in all channels. An IT partner with comprehensive services is needed.

"The transfer to Solteq gives easy access to a wider digital business solutions portfolio and a bigger team of talented colleagues for professionals and their clients. This kind of capacity is vital in today's business for creating comprehensive and innovative IT solutions that deliver lasting value," says Executive Vice President Ilkka Brander of Solteq Plc.

In recent years Solteq has expanded systematically in the Nordics by acquisitions and customer projects.

"Our customers are looking abroad curiously and so are we. We have helped and will help companies with international expansion by serving them both locally and across borders. We are big enough to bring value for customers with productized add-ons and agile methods," explains Brander.

Solteq's journey with Microsoft Dynamics NAV started in 2001, and the LS Retail Partner agreement started in 2012. By the end of the year 2019 Solteq will serve more than 1000 stores and restaurants in the Nordics with LS Retail solutions and other services.

"We are happy that our long-term partner Solteq is joining the Danish network. Our cooperation in Finland and Sweden has proven them to be both skilled and very active with customers," says CEO Magnus Norddahl from LS Retail.

After the acquisition, Solteq has Danish offices in Copenhagen, Randers and Odense. The company is also present in various Nordic cities in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Over 550 Solteqians' shared mission is to simplify the digital world to make a better tomorrow.

More information:

Ilkka Brander

Executive Vice President

Solteq Plc

+358-50-388-3108

ilkka.brander@solteq.com



Kim Theilgaard

Managing Director

Solteq Denmark A/S

+45-26-169-616

kim.theilgaard@solteq.com

