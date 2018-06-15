Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that it has been commissioned to bring it's Arkave VR arena to a music festival in Portugal.

The Company was hired to install the Arkave VR arena at the Rock in Rio Festival that will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, later this month.

Arkave is also being presented at the Rock In Rio innovation week as the main innovation product. Throughout June 26, 27 and 28, people attending the event will have the opportunity to play "The Last Squad."

Additionally, on June 28th, Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave VR, will be one of the speakers talking about virtual reality and Arkave.

Rock in Rio is a traditional Music Festival that since 1985, has brought millions of fans in Brasil and Portugal together to watch live performances by bands like Queen, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Amy Winehouse, Metallica and many others. The same group organizes the Game XP event who recently booked six Arkave VR arenas to the 2018 edition in Rio.

Arkave VR is a product created by YDreams Global that is bringing the most immersive Virtual Reality into different venues like malls, entertainment centers, arcades, movie theaters and many others. The Company has launched five Arenas in two locations and is in open conversations to significantly expand the number of Arenas worldwide.

"This will be the first time we have been able to showcase Arkave VR in Europe. During our time in Lisbon, we will be setting up meetings with potential operators to setup Arkave VR arenas in Portugal. The number of entertainment centers and theme parks that are using Virtual Reality is growing exponentially all over the world, including Europe, so it's important that we start exploring this market and showcasing the product," stated Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave VR.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.