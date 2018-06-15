sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 15

15 June 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian") (AIM: KDR), announces that it has been informed that Kevin Taylor is now interested in 1,054,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company, equal to 3.06 per cent. of Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Further Information:

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel:+353-1-479-6180
Virginia Bull /Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel:+44-20-3328-5656
Jonathan Evans, Brandon Hill Capital Tel:+44-20-3463-5000
Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Tel:+44-20-3290-0707
Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2018 PR Newswire