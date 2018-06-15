EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 15, 2018 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 250 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of June 18, 2018. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,340,242 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,279,745 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 15. KESÄKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 250 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 18. kesäkuuta 2018 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 340 242 Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 279 745 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260