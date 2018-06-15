Specialist staffing business SThree posted an 11% jump in first-half gross profit on Friday thanks to strong growth in Continental Europe and a good performance in the US. In the six months to 31 May, gross profit rose to £148.4m from £134.4m in the same period a year ago, with profit in the contract business up 14% to £106.7m and profit in the permanent business up 4% to £41.7m. Continental Europe saw gross profits increase 18% to £83.9m, while profit in the USA was 9% higher at £29.5m, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...