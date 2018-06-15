Intu Properties plc - Holding(s) in Company

15 June 2018

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu announces that it has been notified of the below transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 50 pence each, undertaken by Persons Closely Associated with John Whittaker, Deputy Chairman and a non-executive director of the Company.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of John Whittaker is 370,215,322 ordinary shares representing 27.3214% of the ordinary shares in issue.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM