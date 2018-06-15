Intu Properties plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, June 15
15 June 2018
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU
Director/PDMR Shareholding
intu announces that it has been notified of the below transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 50 pence each, undertaken by Persons Closely Associated with John Whittaker, Deputy Chairman and a non-executive director of the Company.
Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of John Whittaker is 370,215,322 ordinary shares representing 27.3214% of the ordinary shares in issue.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|b)
|Position/status
|This notification concerns a PCA with John Whittaker (Deputy Chairman)
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu Properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market acquisitions of ordinary shares of 50p by persons noted in Box 1(a) above.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
See box c) above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-06-14
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)