Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry completes engineering services for six gas-fired combined cycle power plants in Thailand

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 15 June 2018 14:00pm (CEST)

The sixth of the 12 gas-fired combined cycle power plants owned by Gulf MP Company Ltd, reached its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on March 1. This signifies the halfway mark milestone for this important cogeneration plant development for Thailand industrial estates. The last project is expected to achieve COD in July 2019.

As contractor's engineer, Pöyry's services have covered engineering and design works, process and plant engineering, plant layout design, civil and structural design, mechanical and piping design, control and instrumentation design, electrical design, procurement and tendering services as well as the project management and administrative services for all the aforementioned scope. Pöyry is on track to completing its design works for the remaining plants in the upcoming months, with the 12th project's design expected to be completed in June 2018.

The project includes a total of 12 gas fired cogeneration combined cycle power plants with a total capacity of 1,470 MW. The 12 power plants are being implemented under Thailand's Small Power Producer (SPP) scheme, whereby 90 MW of the electricity output of each plant is sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT); while the remaining electricity and steam are then supplied to industrial users in each locality.

"Pöyry is proud to be once again contributing to our long-term clients' success in such important projects. Our good reputation as a proven expert and trusted contractor's engineer is shown by the fact that the same owner has chosen to partner with us again in their new 20MW biomass project, Gulf Chana Green, which has received NTP last March," said Petteri Harkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The Gulf MP Company Ltd is jointly owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited. Toyo Engineering Corporation and TEC Project Services Corporation were awarded the EPC and supply contracts respectively in November 2014. NTP for the first project was issued in February 2015 with the succeeding projects having begun roughly every two months sequentially, with a gap of six months between the first six and last six projects.

For further information:

Petteri Härkki

Managing Director Thailand and Regional Manager Asia I, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

Pöyry has executed over 50 major power plant projects and 200 power sector-related assignments in Thailand.

Pöyry is also providing contractor's engineering services to Gulf Co. Ltd.'s Gulf Chana Green, a new 20 MW biomass project in Songkhla Province, Thailand.

Pöyry is a known and proven expert and reliable partner in the energy and industry sectors, helmed by highly-skilled employees, about 25 per cent of which are expatriates in the Asian region. This gives us just the right blend of international experience coupled with local expertise to effectively execute our projects.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

