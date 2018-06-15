Natural resource investment and development company Red Rock Resources updated the market on progress on its proposed joint venture with Cobalt Blue on Friday, which was initially announced in September last year. The AIM-traded firm said it and Cobalt Blue were continuing to work together on due diligence, were making good progress with local documentation and background research, and expected to have a further announcement in due course. Red Rock also announced a revision to its agreement with ...

