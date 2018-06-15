sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.06.2018 | 14:43
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, June 15

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Director Dealing

15 June 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notified on 15 June 2018 that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Susie Farnon, a Director of the Company:

Purchased:

  • 1,700 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of at GBP 14.59 per share.

Following this purchase, Susie Farnon now holds a total of 1,700 GBP class Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736


© 2018 PR Newswire