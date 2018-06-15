BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Director Dealing

15 June 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notified on 15 June 2018 that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Susie Farnon, a Director of the Company:

Purchased:

1,700 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of at GBP 14.59 per share.

Following this purchase, Susie Farnon now holds a total of 1,700 GBP class Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745736