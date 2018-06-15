The euro area's surplus in its trade on goods with the rest of the world narrowed in April on the back of a sharp rise in imports. According to Eurostat, the surplus slipped from 19.8bn for March to 18.1bn in April, with exports higher by 0.4% month-on-month to 187.0bn and imports up by 1.3% at 168.8bn. Economists had forecast a surplus of 20.0bn, versus a preliminary reading of 21.2bn for March. Germany accounted for the bulk of the decline, as its goods imports rose by 4.1% on the month to ...

