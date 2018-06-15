Despite having conditionally raised £3m through a placing of 120m new ordinary shares of 1.7p each, AIM-listed gold exploration and development firm KEFI Minerals isn't quite done just yet. At an issue price of 2.5p per share, KEFI's placing was offered to existing and new shareholders and was ran through Brandon Hill Capital, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe and RFC Ambrian. KEFI now intends to issue a further 100m new ordinary shares of 1.7p in order to settle outstanding invoices and debt of £1.21m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...