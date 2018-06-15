Renewable energy investment firm Leaf Clean Energy saw its shares boosted by over 10% on Friday after the Delaware court of chancery ruled in its favour regarding a dispute with Invenergy Wind LLC. The court found that wind farm owner and operator Invenergy Wind not only breached its agreement with Leaf Clean, for which the latter company was awarded a nominal $1 in damages, but also ruled against Invenergy's counterclaim, meaning Lead Clean will receive a redemption sum of $50.7m. The ...

