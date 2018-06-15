AIM-listed marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity has announced a partnership with Snapchat to enhance third-party measurement. The company said on Friday that it has joined Snapchat's marketing mix modelling programme. Following the successful launch of Snapchat's MMM partnership in the US last year, Ebiquity said it recognised the need for enhanced, accurate data analysis and the most upto-date measurement capability for brands in order for them to form, evolve and evaluate their digital ...

