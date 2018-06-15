US consumer sentiment improved more than expected in June, according to a reading form the University of Michigan. The index of consumer sentiment rose to a three-month high of 99.3 from 98.0 in May and 95.0 in June 2017. This was above the 98.5 reading economists had pencilled in. Meanwhile, the index for current conditions increased to 117.9 from 111.8 in May and 112.4 in June last year. Finally, the index of consumer expectations fell to 87.4 this month from 89.1 in May but was up from 83.8 ...

