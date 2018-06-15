US industrial production fell unexpectedly last month as manufacturing output more than gave back April's gains as motor vehicle assembly lines ground to a halt. Total industrial output dipped by 0.1% month-on-month in May, according to the Federal Reserve, falling shy of economists' forecasts for an increase of 0.3%. By industry groups, manufacturing output was weakest, falling by 0.7% month-on-month, offset by increases of 1.8% and 1.1% in Mining and Utilities production, respectively. ...

