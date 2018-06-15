Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 15.06.2018 / 17:27 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Deutsche Lufthansa AG Linnicher Straße 48 50933 Köln Deutschland 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Société Générale S.A. Paris Frankreich 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 06.06.2018 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 0,88 % 4,43 % 5,31 % 471.259.644 letzte N/A % N/A % 4,74 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 4.143.451 0,88 % % Summe 4.143.451 0,88 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm- / Verfall raum / Laufzeit te absolut rechte in % Rückforderungsrecht N/A N/A 13.181.629 2,80 % aus Wertpapierleihe Forwards 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 125.978 0,03 % Listed Call Option 21.06.2019 Bis 21.06.2019 250.000 0,05 % Summe 13.557.607 2,88 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder te rechte Laufzeit physische absolut in % Abwicklung Structured 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5013 0,00 % options (Call) on basket Certificates 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 190374 0,04 % Certificates 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 28587 0,01 % Certificates 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 58534 0,01 % Certificates 15.03.2019 15.03.2019 Bar 7500 0,00 % Certificates 20.09.2019 20.09.2019 Bar 10000 0,00 % Certificates 21.06.2019 21.06.2019 Bar 42899 0,01 % Dynamic N/A N.A Bar 982990 0,21 % Portfolio Swaps Euro Medium 03.07.2018 03.07.2018 Bar 6925 0,00 % Term Notes Euro Medium 31.01.2019 31.01.2019 Bar 8455 0,00 % Term Notes OTC Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 125206 0,03 % Option 13.06.2018 OTC Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18078 0,00 % Option OTC Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 % Option 15.06.2018 OTC Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 % Option 18.07.2018 OTC Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 % Option 15.08.2018 OTC Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 118808 0,03 % Option 19.09.2018 OTC Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6226 0,00 % Option OTC Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 % Option 21.09.2018 OTC Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 179443 0,04 % Option 14.12.2018 OTC Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 88520 0,02 % Option 19.12.2018 OTC Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6840 0,00 % Option 21.12.2018 OTC Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 77378 0,02 % Option 13.03.2019 OTC Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43301 0,01 % Option 19.06.2019 OTC Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 % Option 18.09.2019 OTC Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1794 0,00 % Option 18.12.2019 OTC Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 811430 0,17 % Option 20.12.2019 OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1142 0,00 % Option 18.03.2020 OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2467 0,00 % Option 16.12.2020 OTC Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 59519 0,01 % Option 18.12.2020 OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 363 0,00 % Option 15.12.2021 OTC Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 16619 0,00 % Option 17.12.2021 OTC Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 31706 0,01 % Option 16.12.2022 OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 481000 0,10 % Option 03.01.2025 OTC Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 59700 0,01 % Option 21.01.2033 OTC Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 % Option 13.06.2018 OTC Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 % Option OTC Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 % Option 18.07.2018 OTC Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 % Option 15.08.2018 OTC Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 % Option 19.09.2018 OTC Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50426 0,01 % Option OTC Put 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 58 0,00 % Option 21.09.2018 OTC Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 % Option 19.12.2018 OTC Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21000 0,00 % Option OTC Put 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 806 0,00 % Option 21.12.2018 OTC Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 % Option 13.03.2019 OTC Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 % Option 19.06.2019 OTC Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 % Option 18.09.2019 OTC Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 % Option 18.12.2019 OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 % Option 18.03.2020 OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 % Option 17.06.2020 OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 % Option 03.01.2025 Listed Put 15.06.2018 Bis Physisch 158400 0,03 % Option 15.06.2018 Listed Put 21.09.2018 Bis Physisch 46000 0,01 % Option 21.09.2018 Listed Put 21.12.2018 Bis Physisch 225000 0,05 % Option 21.12.2018 Listed Put 20.12.2019 Bis Physisch 10000 0,00 % Option 20.12.2019 Listed Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 123313 0,03 % Warrant 13.06.2018 Listed Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 % Warrant 15.06.2018 Listed Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18092 0,00 % Warrant Listed Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 % Warrant 18.07.2018 Listed Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 % Warrant 15.08.2018 Listed Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 111791 0,02 % Warrant 19.09.2018 Listed Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 % Warrant 21.09.2018 Listed Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6269 0,00 % Warrant Listed Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 176071 0,04 % Warrant 14.12.2018 Listed Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 82131 0,02 % Warrant 19.12.2018 Listed Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6642 0,00 % Warrant 21.12.2018 Listed Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 72619 0,02 % Warrant 13.03.2019 Listed Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43231 0,01 % Warrant 19.06.2019 Listed Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 % Warrant 18.09.2019 Listed Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1807 0,00 % Warrant 18.12.2019 Listed Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 810635 0,17 % Warrant 20.12.2019 Listed Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1028 0,00 % Warrant 18.03.2020 Listed Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2466 0,00 % Warrant 16.12.2020 Listed Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 58096 0,01 % Warrant 18.12.2020 Listed Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 164 0,00 % Warrant 15.12.2021 Listed Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 15668 0,00 % Warrant 17.12.2021 Listed Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 30425 0,01 % Warrant 16.12.2022 Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5397 0,00 % Warrant Listed Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 462093 0,10 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Listed Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 46061 0,01 % Warrant 21.01.2033 Listed Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 % Warrant 13.06.2018 Listed Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 % Warrant Listed Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 % Warrant 18.07.2018 Listed Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 % Warrant 15.08.2018 Listed Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 % Warrant 19.09.2018 Listed Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50484 0,01 % Warrant Listed Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 % Warrant 19.12.2018 Listed Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21807 0,00 % Warrant Listed Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 % Warrant 13.03.2019 Listed Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 % Warrant 19.06.2019 Listed Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 % Warrant 18.09.2019 Listed Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 % Warrant 18.12.2019 Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 % Warrant 18.03.2020 Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 % Warrant 17.06.2020 Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 % Warrant 03.01.2025 Summe 7.312.143 1,55 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %, wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH Société Générale % % % S.A. Société Générale % % % International Limited 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten) 10. Sonstige Erläuterungen: 15.06.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. 