Polypropylene Catalyst Market Worth 1.46 billion USD by 2022

The report "Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Type (Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene), Manufacturing Process (Bulk Process, Gas Phase Process), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for the polypropylene catalyst is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.09 billion in 2017 to USD 1.46 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the PP catalyst owing to the growth in the production of PP and improvements in PP catalyst technology, which are expected to drive the market.

Ziegler-Natta catalyst type is projected to lead the Polypropylene Catalyst Market from 2017 to 2022

Ziegler-Natta is the most commonly used catalyst type for the manufacture of polypropylene, globally. The Ziegler-Natta catalyst provides excellent morphology control during polymerization. This catalyst has been commercially proven in polypropylene production lines including the major bulk and gas phase process. The Ziegler-Natta catalyst has propelled the growth of the PP industry by enabling the inexpensive and easily controlled production of polypropylene. Today, more than half of the total polypropylene produced worldwide uses the Ziegler-Natta catalyst type.

The gas phase manufacturing process of the Polypropylene Catalyst Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

The gas phase manufacturing process is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This process is similar to the bulk process as far as monomers are concerned. However, it differs from the conventional bulk process, as in this case, polymerization is carried out in propylene gas rather than in liquefied propylene. This process produces high-quality (99% isotactic) PP with minimal residual (atactic) PP. This phase does not require the manual removal of catalyst residues or atactic propylene. It is typically a third-generation manufacturing process. Cost-effectiveness and high isotacticity of the polypropylene molecule are the key factors driving the market for the gas phase process.

The Polypropylene Catalyst Market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

The Polypropylene Catalyst Market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest market for the polypropylene catalyst in the Asia Pacific. The ensuing increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments are expected to witness the emergence of the Asia Pacific as a prime driver of growth of the Polypropylene Catalyst Market.

Key companies profiled in this research report on the Polypropylene Catalyst Market i

nclude LyondellBasell Industries (The Netherlands), Clariant (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), W.R. Grace & Co., (US), and China Petrochemical (China)

