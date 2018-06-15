Vivo kicks off the celebration of 2018 FIFA World Cup in style

Global Smartphone Brand Vivo stays true to its 'Camera and Music' DNA at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia with key activations at the Luzhniki Stadium

MOSCOW, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia has finally begun at the Luzhniki Stadium with the host winning Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opener. With 63 matches remaining, Vivo, the official smartphone sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, is taking the FIFA World Cup to new heights, through a series of music and photography marketing activations. Vivo is empowering fans to be more than just part of an audience, under its global campaign titled, "My Time, My FIFA World Cup", which comprises Vivo's Super Time project and Vivo Super Fan photographer programme. It calls upon fans to make this tournament one to remember, to be truly extraordinary and fully experience, capture and share extraordinary moments around them through their smartphones.

Image link (Credit: Vivo): http://bit.ly/vivoworldcupopener

Vivo makes technology exciting again with the all-new NEX smartphone, which are now on display at its brand experience pavilion at the Luzhniki and St Petersburg stadium. With its notch-free Ultra FullViewTM Display which features industry-leading 91.24% screen-to-body ratio, the ground-breaking NEX is packed with new technological breakthroughs, including the Elevating Front Camera, making it immediately recognisable as a truly next-generation smartphone. In addition to its all-new NEX flagship series, Vivo will also have the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia V9 Blue limited edition - a smartphone which celebrates the spirit of the FIFA World Cup, displayed at the pavilion.

As a brand that challenges the status quo with next-generation technology and beautiful design, Vivo invites fans to experience the future with new innovations beyond the imagination. The revolutionary Elevating Front Camera redefines how selfies can be captured. As a smartphone that is highly anticipated, ever since it was shown in Vivo's World Cup campaign video, the NEX smartphone shatters expectations to empower users with a smartphone experience like no other.

Upon entering the pavilion, fans will have the opportunity to create their own special moments in FIFA World Cup history, using Vivo's AI Selfie technology, to capture fun and extraordinary selfies, where they can show support for their favourite teams. Vivo's AI Selfie technology includes several advanced features, such as AI filters, AI Scene Recognition and AI Photo Composition. There are also scheduled DJ performances to hype the crowd and create a celebratory atmosphere before they enter the stadium.

In addition, fans get the chance to compete for a range prizes, including premiums and Vivo smartphones, through activities such as a robot football game powered by Vivo's latest smartphones and lucky draws. The Vivo brand experience pavilions are located outside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the Saint Petersburg stadium.

Football fans were treated to a music spectacle as the Vivo Super DJ Show was performed live during the half-time break. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with thrilling tunes as fans celebrated to the beat. The Vivo Super DJ Show will be performed live at half-time, during all 64 matches, and 90 minutes before kick-off for all matches except the opening match and the final.

The Vivo Super DJ Show is part of the Vivo Super Time project, which consist of music-themed activities uniting fans from around the world. Vivo will also participate in the performance of the Official Song at the final.

Russian and Chinese Super Fan photographer Sidelnikov Timur and Xiao Quan enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience with unique pitch-side and stadium access, 45 minutes before the opening match. Using the Vivo V9 smartphone with its cutting-edge camera technology, they were able to go beyond being just another member of the audience at the FIFA World Cup to capture and share these extraordinary moments up close. They pushed the phone's camera technology to the limit, capturing brilliant and dynamic close-up shots of the players during their warmups.

The Vivo Super Fan photographers programme will see 128 football fans, consumers and special guests passionate about photography participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. With a Vivo smartphone, they will document all the extraordinary moments with unprecedented close-up access at the stadiums and pitches and share them with the world.

Note to editors:

As a global brand targeting passionate young consumers, Vivo signed a six-year sponsorship agreement in 2017 with FIFA that will run until 2022, which includes sponsorship of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Instagram: @Vivomobile

Facebook: @vivoMobileInt

About Vivo

A global smartphone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, vivo develops innovative and stylish products for young people. We now have over two hundred million users and are one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at: www.vivo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706472/Vivo_FIFA_celebrations.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706473/Vivo_FIFA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706474/VIVO_FIFA_celebration_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706475/VIVO_FIFA_celebration_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706476/VIVO_FIFA_celebration_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706477/VIVO_FIFA_celebration_6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706478/VIVO_FIFA_celebration_7.jpg