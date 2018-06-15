Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 29,643 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.5500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.3000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.4119

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,295,652 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,295,652 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 667 26.35 16:29:51 London Stock Exchange 4073 26.45 16:29:49 London Stock Exchange 335 26.35 16:29:42 London Stock Exchange 626 26.35 16:29:35 London Stock Exchange 1072 26.35 16:29:05 London Stock Exchange 173 26.35 16:21:34 London Stock Exchange 2984 26.45 16:19:42 London Stock Exchange 1271 26.30 16:16:30 London Stock Exchange 178 26.30 15:53:05 London Stock Exchange 600 26.30 15:53:05 London Stock Exchange 1926 26.30 15:53:05 London Stock Exchange 1976 26.30 15:44:28 London Stock Exchange 695 26.30 15:44:28 London Stock Exchange 2718 26.35 15:23:41 London Stock Exchange 567 26.35 15:11:20 London Stock Exchange 1406 26.45 11:45:09 London Stock Exchange 829 26.45 11:08:33 London Stock Exchange 1030 26.45 11:08:33 London Stock Exchange 2709 26.55 10:05:16 London Stock Exchange 2678 26.55 09:37:54 London Stock Exchange 1123 26.40 08:16:39 London Stock Exchange 7 26.40 08:16:39 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-