0,291 Euro		-0,009
-3,00 %
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):29,643
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.5500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.3000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.4119

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,295,652 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,295,652 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
66726.3516:29:51London Stock Exchange
407326.4516:29:49London Stock Exchange
33526.3516:29:42London Stock Exchange
62626.3516:29:35London Stock Exchange
107226.3516:29:05London Stock Exchange
17326.3516:21:34London Stock Exchange
298426.4516:19:42London Stock Exchange
127126.3016:16:30London Stock Exchange
17826.3015:53:05London Stock Exchange
60026.3015:53:05London Stock Exchange
192626.3015:53:05London Stock Exchange
197626.3015:44:28London Stock Exchange
69526.3015:44:28London Stock Exchange
271826.3515:23:41London Stock Exchange
56726.3515:11:20London Stock Exchange
140626.4511:45:09London Stock Exchange
82926.4511:08:33London Stock Exchange
103026.4511:08:33London Stock Exchange
270926.5510:05:16London Stock Exchange
267826.5509:37:54London Stock Exchange
112326.4008:16:39London Stock Exchange
726.4008:16:39London Stock Exchange

