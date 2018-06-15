Redstoneconnect on Friday appointed Frank Beechinor, currently non-executive chairman, to the role of chief executive after Mark Braund announced his intention to step down. The AIM-traded smart building and commercial space technology provider said Beechinor's experience in growing SaaS-based software businesses makes him "well-placed" to help the company focus on its software business. RedstoneConnect's strategy is to capitalise on the increasing demand for workspace management software ...

