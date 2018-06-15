Regulatory News:

Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place in Aubervilliers on June 15, 2018. The meeting was chaired by Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Shareholders' meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, notably:

The ratification of the appointment of Alexandre Bompard as member of the Board of Directors and the renewal of his term of office for a period of three years;

The renewal as members of the Board of Directors of Patricia Moulin Lemoine, Mathilde Lemoine, Philippe Houzé and Nicolas Bazire, for a period of three years;

The appointment of four new members of the Board of Directors: Aurore Domont, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Stéphane Courbit and Stéphane Israël, for a period of three years.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to renew Alexandre Bompard as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and ruled on the reorganisation of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees.

The new composition of the Board of Directors and its specialised Committees following the Shareholders' and Board of Directors Meetings of June 15, 2018 is set out in appendix.

The outcome of the votes at the Shareholders Meeting is available on the Group's website, www.carrefour.com.

New composition of the Board of Directors

following the Shareholders Meeting of June 15, 2018:

Members of the Board of Directors

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief executive Officer

Bernard Arnault

Nicolas Bazire

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Thierry Breton*

Flavia Buarque de Almeida

Stéphane Courbit*

Abilio Diniz

Aurore Domont*

Charles Edelstenne*

Thierry Faraut**

Philippe Houzé

Stéphane Israël*

Mathilde Lemoine*

Patricia Moulin Lemoine

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra*

Martine Saint-Cricq**

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon*

Lan Yan*

*Independent Director

** Director representing employees

New composition of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees

following the Board of Directors' meeting of June 15, 2018:

Audit Committee: Chairman: Stéphane Israël Nicolas Bazire Philippe Houzé Mathilde Lemoine Amélie Oudéa-Castéra

Compensation Committee: Chairman: Thierry Breton Nicolas Bazire Charles Edelstenne Stéphane Courbit Lan Yan

Appointments Committee: Chairman Charles Edelstenne Flavia Buarque de Almeida Philippe Houzé Aurore Domont Amélie Oudéa-Castéra Thierry Faraut **

CSR Committee: Chairwoman Aurore Domont Patricia Moulin Lemoine Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon Martine Saint-Cricq **

Strategic Committee: Chairman: Alexandre Bompard Vice-Chairman: Abilio Diniz Philipe Houzé Nicolas Bazire Stéphane Courbit Amélie Oudéa-Castéra **



* Independent Director

** Director representing employees

