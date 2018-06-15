Regulatory News:
Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place in Aubervilliers on June 15, 2018. The meeting was chaired by Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
The Shareholders' meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, notably:
- The ratification of the appointment of Alexandre Bompard as member of the Board of Directors and the renewal of his term of office for a period of three years;
- The renewal as members of the Board of Directors of Patricia Moulin Lemoine, Mathilde Lemoine, Philippe Houzé and Nicolas Bazire, for a period of three years;
- The appointment of four new members of the Board of Directors: Aurore Domont, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Stéphane Courbit and Stéphane Israël, for a period of three years.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to renew Alexandre Bompard as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and ruled on the reorganisation of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees.
The new composition of the Board of Directors and its specialised Committees following the Shareholders' and Board of Directors Meetings of June 15, 2018 is set out in appendix.
The outcome of the votes at the Shareholders Meeting is available on the Group's website, www.carrefour.com.
New composition of the Board of Directors
following the Shareholders Meeting of June 15, 2018:
Members of the Board of Directors
Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief executive Officer
Bernard Arnault
Nicolas Bazire
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé
Thierry Breton*
Flavia Buarque de Almeida
Stéphane Courbit*
Abilio Diniz
Aurore Domont*
Charles Edelstenne*
Thierry Faraut**
Philippe Houzé
Stéphane Israël*
Mathilde Lemoine*
Patricia Moulin Lemoine
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra*
Martine Saint-Cricq**
Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon*
Lan Yan*
*Independent Director
** Director representing employees
New composition of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees
following the Board of Directors' meeting of June 15, 2018:
- Audit Committee:
- Chairman: Stéphane Israël
- Nicolas Bazire
- Philippe Houzé
- Mathilde Lemoine
- Amélie Oudéa-Castéra
- Compensation Committee:
- Chairman: Thierry Breton
- Nicolas Bazire
- Charles Edelstenne
- Stéphane Courbit
- Lan Yan
- Appointments Committee:
- Chairman Charles Edelstenne
- Flavia Buarque de Almeida
- Philippe Houzé
- Aurore Domont
- Amélie Oudéa-Castéra
- Thierry Faraut **
- CSR Committee:
- Chairwoman Aurore Domont
- Patricia Moulin Lemoine
- Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon
- Martine Saint-Cricq **
- Strategic Committee:
- Chairman: Alexandre Bompard
- Vice-Chairman: Abilio Diniz
- Philipe Houzé
- Nicolas Bazire
- Stéphane Courbit
- Amélie Oudéa-Castéra **
* Independent Director
** Director representing employees
