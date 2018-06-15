Andrew Coombs, chief executive of London-listed landlord Sirius Real Estate, acquired 400,000 ordinary shares in the Guernsey-based firm on Friday, upping his stake a total of 5.13m shares, representing 0.52% of the company's issued share capital. Coombs, who joined the Sirius Facilities Group in January 2010, purchased the shares at an average cost of 65p for a total of £259,999.99. The business park operator sold off its Bremen Hag business park in Germany for 3.8m earlier this month, in line ...

